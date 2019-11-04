At least five people were killed and 40 others were injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra early on Monday after a private bus fell into a 60-feet deep gorge, PTI reported. The incident occurred on the Amrutanjan bridge near the Khandala hill station.

“At least five people were killed and 40 others, including the bus driver, received injuries,” Senior Inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar told the news agency. He added that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The 47 passengers were on their way to Mumbai from Karad in Satara district.

Among the victims was a two-year-old who died on the spot, the police told Hindustan Times. Superintendent of Police (Highways) Milind Mohite said rescue operations were underway.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Khalapur, Khopoli in Raigad district, and in Pune. The deceased were yet to be identified.

A team of Devdoot rescue personnel of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation along with highway officials, the Khopoli police and locals also helped with the rescue efforts.

#UPDATE Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 5 in the incident wherein a bus driver lost control of his vehicle on old Pune-Mumbai highway, near Bhor Ghat, today. https://t.co/66aIgrx5qb — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

