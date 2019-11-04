At least four killed, several injured after bus falls into 60-ft gorge along Mumbai-Pune expressway
Initial reports suggested that the accident was caused after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.
At least four people were killed and 25 injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra early on Monday after a private bus fell into a 60-feet deep gorge, Pune Mirror reported. The incident occurred on the Amrutanjan bridge near the Khandala hill station.
The injured were taken to a hospital nearby. Initial reports suggested that the accident was caused after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.
Among the victims was a two-year-old who died on the spot, the police told Hindustan Times. Superintendent of Police (Highways) Milind Mohite said rescue operations were underway.
A team of Devdoot rescue personnel of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation along with highway officials, the Khopoli police and locals also helped with the rescue efforts.
More details awaited.
Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.