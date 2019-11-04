At least four people were killed and 25 injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra early on Monday after a private bus fell into a 60-feet deep gorge, Pune Mirror reported. The incident occurred on the Amrutanjan bridge near the Khandala hill station.

The injured were taken to a hospital nearby. Initial reports suggested that the accident was caused after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

Among the victims was a two-year-old who died on the spot, the police told Hindustan Times. Superintendent of Police (Highways) Milind Mohite said rescue operations were underway.

A team of Devdoot rescue personnel of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation along with highway officials, the Khopoli police and locals also helped with the rescue efforts.

More details awaited.

#UPDATE Maharashtra: Death toll rises to 5 in the incident wherein a bus driver lost control of his vehicle on old Pune-Mumbai highway, near Bhor Ghat, today. https://t.co/66aIgrx5qb — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

