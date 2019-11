One person was killed and at least 25 people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Srinagar, officials at the city’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital said.

The grenade attack took place on Hari Singh High Street.

The attack came a week after 19 civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town on October 28.

More details are awaited.