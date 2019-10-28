At least 19 civilians were injured on Monday after suspected militants threw a grenade at a bus stand in Sopore town, ANI reported. The incident came two days after injured six soldiers of a Central Reserve Police Force team were injured in a grenade attack at a checkpoint outside a hospital in Srinagar.

Six of the civilians, said to be in a critical condition, were taken to a hospital in Srinagar, PTI reported. The rest are being treated in a local medical facility.

Security personnel cordoned off the area soon after the attack, and began looking for the assailants. No one has been arrested yet.

Suspected militants had also lobbed a grenade in a Srinagar market on Sunday, unidentified police officials told News18. The attack occurred in Hari Singh High Street Market, located a few hundred metres from Lal Chowk.

