Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said she has requested the administration to shift her mother to a place equipped to deal with the winter in the Valley, PTI reported. Mufti has been detained at a government guest house in Srinagar since the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August.

In a letter written to Srinagar’s deputy commissioner last month, Iltija Mufti said the Centre will be responsible if anything happens to her mother. “I’ve repeatedly raised concerns about the well being of my mother,” she said in a tweet posted from her mother’s Twitter account.

She flagged Mufti’s deteriorating health in the letter. “A doctor recently ran multiple tests on her as she was not keeping well,” she said. “As per those tests, her Vitamin D, haemoglobin and Calcium levels are low.”

“The accommodation she is currently lodged in is not equipped for Kashmir’s harsh winters,” Iltija Mufti added. “Keeping in mind these points, I would like to request you to shift her to another location more suitable. I hope you will address this problem urgently.”

Among the other politicians who have been put under detention are former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

A report in The Hindu on Tuesday said data showed that around 6,300 people, including politicians, had been rounded up in the last three months.

India had on August 5 rescinded the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, paving the way for the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. These came into existence on October 31.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.