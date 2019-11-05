Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan was on Tuesday appointed the national president of Lok Janshakti Party, PTI reported. His father, Union minister and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, said the election by the party’s national executive was unanimous.

Chirag Paswan is a Lok Sabha MP from Jamui in Bihar. He was also the chairperson of the party’s central parliamentary board.

The Lok Janshakti Party was founded in 2000 after separating from the Janata Dal (United). In the Lok Sabha elections, the party won six seats from Bihar. It is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

