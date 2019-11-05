The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at 169 locations across India on Tuesday, reports said. The searches are in connection with 35 bank fraud cases that involve a total of about Rs 7,000 crore, according to PTI.

Searches are currently underway in Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad; Amritsar, Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana in Punjab; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Noida, Kanpur, Chandauli, Varanasi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh; Baramati, Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan in Maharashtra; and Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Some locations in Karnataka’s Bengaluru; Tirupur, Chennai and Madurai in Tamil Nadu; Kollam and Kochi in Kerala; Bhavnagar, Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Bhopal and Morena in Madhya Pradesh; Kolkata in West Bengal; Patna in Bihar; Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh; and Hyderabad in Telangana are also being searched, according to reports.

Unidentified officials said the fraud cases pertained to several banks, including the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Overseas Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of India.