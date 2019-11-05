Two suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday, PTI reported, citing the police. The gunfight took place in a forest near Munga village around 11.30 am when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on a counter-insurgency operation.

Police said the bodies of the two suspects were recovered from the spot along with some firearms and explosives.

The search operation is under way.

More details are awaited.

