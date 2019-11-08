A look at the headlines right now:

Maharashtra tussle continues, Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP, ‘call me if you decide to give us CM’s post, else don’t’: Nitin Gadkari said BJP would get Shiv Sena’s support and Devendra Fadnavis would be the chief minister. Writer Aatish Taseer’s OCI card withdrawn for ‘concealing’ that his father was Pakistani, says MHA: The government denied that the move was a reaction to an article Taseer had written in ‘Time’ magazine criticising Narendra Modi. Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Home Ministry asks all states to enhance security, sends extra personnel to UP: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked Union ministers not to make irresponsible statements ahead of the verdict.

Navjot Sidhu gets political clearance to attend Kartarpur inauguration in Pakistan, say reports: Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had said he would visit Pakistan for the ceremony if the Centre did not reply to his letters asking for permission. ‘New map accurately shows Indian territory,’ says MEA after Nepal raises border dispute: India said it had not made any change to its border with Nepal in the newly-released map. IIT-JEE made available in regional languages to states only on request, says testing agency: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said the state has written to the National Testing Agency asking it to set the exam paper in Bengali too.

Twitter India dismisses allegations of bias, says it enforces rules impartially: The social media firm, which has come under fire for suspending certain accounts, said the rules get implemented ‘regardless of users’ belief or background’. Delhi government demands supply of onions from Centre as prices rise sharply: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari ordered officials to take strict action against those hoarding onions. Poet and novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen dies in Kolkata at 81: Sen won many awards, including the Padma Shri in 2000 and the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for her poetry and novels. Bru refugees withdraw road blockade as Tripura government promises to resume ration supplies: Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said the daily free ration would resume on Friday.