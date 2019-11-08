Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Friday tweeted in the run up to the Ayodhya case verdict, and appealed to all people and organisations to maintain peace and harmony. He said the judgement would not be “anyone’s victory or loss” while saying that people’s priority should be unity and harmony.

The verdict in the title dispute is expected at 10.30 am on Saturday.

Modi said that maintaining the honour of the Supreme Court was paramount, and that even while the top court heard the case, efforts were made to keep an atmosphere of goodwill, which were greatly appreciated.

अयोध्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जो भी फैसला आएगा, वो किसी की हार-जीत नहीं होगा। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि हम सब की यह प्राथमिकता रहे कि ये फैसला भारत की शांति, एकता और सद्भावना की महान परंपरा को और बल दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

देश की न्यायपालिका के मान-सम्मान को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए समाज के सभी पक्षों ने, सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक संगठनों ने, सभी पक्षकारों ने बीते दिनों सौहार्दपूर्ण और सकारात्मक वातावरण बनाने के लिए जो प्रयास किए, वे स्वागत योग्य हैं। कोर्ट के निर्णय के बाद भी हम सबको मिलकर सौहार्द बनाए रखना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

Earlier in the week, Modi had asked his ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders not to make irresponsible remarks about the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid case. The BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, have also issued such warnings.

In the last edition of his “Mann Ki Baat” radio programme on October 27, Modi spoke about the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling in the Ayodhya land dispute case. He highlighted how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to create tension before the ruling.

In the past, several leaders have made controversial remarks about the Ayodhya case, with some even preempting a judgement in favour of a certain community.

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday asked all states, in particular Uttar Pradesh, to enhance security ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. The ministry also dispatched around 4,000 paramilitary personnel for security deployment in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Ayodhya, in order to prevent trouble.

A five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on October 16 concluded a marathon 40-day hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, and reserved its verdict in the case.

The Ayodhya dispute has been going on for several decades, with both Hindu and Muslim groups claiming their right to the land. The Babri Masjid stood there before Hindutva activists demolished it in 1992.