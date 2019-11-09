Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Saturday warned British daily The Guardian against “provoking communal hatred in India” through what it described as its “slanted reportage”. It claimed that the newspaper’s narrative had combined India’s matter of national interest with religion.

A five-judge Constitution Bench – comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and S Abdul Nazeer – instructed the Centre to set up a trust to construct a temple at the site. The Centre was asked to consult the state government on the matter, and provide an alternative “suitable, prominent” five-acre plot for the mosque.

The Supreme Court asked the central government to form a scheme within three months and set up the trust, which will hold possession of the site.

In the article titled, “India tense before ruling on holy site claimed by Muslims and Hindus”, published on Friday, The Guardian described the Ayodhya site as the country’s “most controversial religious grounds”. “Saturday’s ruling by the Supreme Court, who are seen as favourable to the Modi government agenda, is expected to rule on the side of the Hindu case,” the article read. The article was updated after the verdict was read.

Over the last five years, the Ayodhya case had become a “rallying point” for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, the newspaper said, adding that it was the main focus of the “Hindu nationalist agenda”.

The Guardian said that the Supreme Court judgement came amid a chaotic time for the country’s 200 million Muslim citizens, who it said faced rising hostility from the government and society at large. “Since [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi came to power there has been an upsurge in violent attacks against Muslims and the recent clampdown in Kashmir has been cited as evidence of the BJP’s anti-Muslim agenda,” it said.

The Indian administration on August 5 had revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status and split the region into two Union Territories. The territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

.@guardian must desist from provoking communal hatred in India through its slanted reportage that conflates Indian National Interest with Religion.https://t.co/crj6RzNiC0 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) November 9, 2019

