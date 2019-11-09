Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Ayodhya verdict should not be viewed as a victory or loss for anybody. “Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti,” he tweeted.” The prime minister said that the verdict was notable as it highlighted that any matter of conflict can be resolved amicably “in the spirit of due process of law”.

He said, “It reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary. It clearly illustrates everybody is equal before the law.” He added that the court has “amicably concluded” a case that has been going on for decades. “Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes.”

Modi said the peace and calm maintained by Indians today ahead of the verdict also “manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence”.

A five-judge Constitution Bench ruled in favour of construction of the temple for the deity Ram at the disputed site and asked the Centre to set up a trust for it. It also asked the government to provide a separate five-acre plot for Muslims to set up a mosque.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Saturday said they would file a review petition of the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict if their committee agreed to it, ANI reported.

“The judgement is against our expectations,” Zafaryab Jilani, a member of the AIMPLB said after the ruling. “We presented solid evidence to prove our stance. Our legal committee will review the judgement. We have sincerely tried to fulfill our responsibility to restore the demolished Babri Masjid.”

‘Respect the verdict’

Several politicians and leaders from across party lines also reacted to the landmark Ayodhya verdict on Saturday that allocated the disputed site to a trust. The Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling asked the central government to establish a scheme to set up a trust that will hold possession of the site.

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ayodhya case, said he can respect the verdict.

The Congress said it supports the top court’s ruling as it “opened the doors for the temple’s construction”. The Bharatiya Janata Party would no longer be able to “politicise the matter”, said the party’s spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. The Congress urged everyone to respect the verdict, adding that it should not be viewed as a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group, communities or political parties.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed the verdict would be beneficial for India’s social harmony. “There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people,” he added.

‘Appeal to public to maintain peace and calm’, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to “all groups, countless unknown people who strived for legal resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the verdict as a landmark judgement. “I appeal to public to maintain peace and calm,” he said, according to ANI. Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that everyone should accept the ruling and urged the public to maintain peace.

Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Praveen Togadia said the the Supreme Court judgement was a salute to the “sacrifice of lakhs of workers”. “We welcome it happily and request the central government that it should to be grateful to recognise this sacrifice of all,” he added. “We have confidence that the government now would build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya soon. We also appeal all to maintain democratic peace while expressing joy.”

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asked people to laud the top court’s ruling. “Let us all wholeheartedly welcome the apex court verdict,”PTI quoted him as saying. “This is neither a victory for anyone, nor a defeat for anyone. Don’t react emotionally. Let the harmony and peace prevail.”