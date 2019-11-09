Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to grant a disputed site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to a trust for the construction of a Ram temple, ANI reported. “We welcome this decision of Supreme Court,” Bhagwat said at a press conference.

“This case was going on for decades and it has reached the right conclusion,” Bhagwat added. “This should not be seen as a win or loss for anyone. We also welcome everyone’s efforts to maintain peace and harmony in society.”

The five-judge Constitution bench also ruled that a separate plot of five acres will be allotted to Muslims for the construction of a mosque. The Babri Masjid stood on the disputed land before being demolished by Hindutva activists in 1992.

On Friday, members of the RSS in Uttar Pradesh had expressed confidence about the verdict, The Quint reported. “Hope is that a grand Ram temple is built,” RSS member Yatendra Pratap Singh said following a meeting of the organisation in Mathura. “The time for the temple being built is coming.”

Another member, identified as Vikas Sharma, said: “Now, many parties are trying to bring Hindus into their fold. Earlier it was not like that. That is how it should be anyway, politics cannot represent just one section.”

