Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked Indians to “shun negativity and bitterness” for the sake of a new India, PTI reported. He made these remarks referring to the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Earlier on Saturday, the Supreme Court had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya would be given to a trust, which could then begin the construction of a Ram temple. The court ordered the government to form the trust within three months. It also said that a mosque will be built at an alternative site in Ayodhya, on five acres of land.

“The whole country wanted that the Ayodhya case be heard daily, which happened and today a verdict has been delivered,” the prime minister said. “This case, which was going on for decades, has concluded finally.”

Modi said India’s “unity in diversity” was visible following the verdict, as all sections of society had accepted it with “open hearts”. The prime minister added that the way each section of the society welcomed the verdict reflects India’s ancient traditions of amity and harmony. Modi also expressed happiness that the five-judge bench of the court was unanimous in its order.

“Today is November 9, the day when the Berlin Wall was brought down,” Modi said. “Today the Kartarpur corridor was also inaugurated. Now the Ayodhya verdict, so this date gives us the message to stay united and move forward.” The Berlin Wall had been brought down by protestors in erstwhile Communist East Germany on November 9, 1989. It separated East Berlin, which was in the Soviet sphere of influence, from West Berlin, considered a part of West Germany.

Modi said the court has shown strong will power by giving this verdict, and so the judges deserve praise. “Even though this dispute affected multiple generations, we must resolve after this verdict that the new generation will start afresh on building a new India,” he said. The prime minister added that the day’s message is to live together.

The prime minister also urged all Indians to now focus on their duties and responsibilities to the country. He said harmony, peace and unity are essential for building the nation.

Earlier in the day, Modi had said that the judgement demonstrates the independence and transparency of the Indian judiciary. He added that the court had “amicably concluded” a case that had been going on for decades. “Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view,” he said. “This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes.”

Modi said the peace and calm maintained by Indians today ahead of the verdict also “manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence”.

