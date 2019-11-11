Maharashtra deadlock: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says no point continuing alliance with BJP
Both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party’s top leaderships are meeting on Monday to discuss the political situation in the state.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday that there was no point in continuing the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party if it was unwilling to keep its promise of a 50:50 seat sharing pact. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP and the party’s lone Union minister Arvind Sawant resigned from the Cabinet on Monday, alleging that the saffron party had failed to keep its promise to the Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government on Saturday, but the party said it did not have the numbers. Koshyari then invited the Shiv Sena to form the government. The BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party 54 seats and the Congress 44 seats in the Assembly polls.
On Sunday, Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party leaders held a meeting to discuss various options. The Nationalist Congress Party has put a set of conditions, including breaking ties with the BJP, before the Shiv Sena to form a coalition government. The support of the Congress is uncertain.
Live updates
11.30 am: Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar says the party was keen to form an alliance government with the Shiv Sena, The Indian Express reports. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative to form the government by making calls to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray,” he says. “But it is evident that Sena had different plans in mind.”
11.22 am: “The BJP will be more than pleased to see the Sena forming the government with Congress and NCP,” an unidentified BJP leader tells The Indian Express. “This would put it in an awkward position every time an issue of Hindutva comes up. Moreover, the BJP will emerge as the sole party with a Hindutva agenda.”
11.04 pm: Sanjay Raut has arrived at Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai to hold discussions, ANI reports.
10.54 am: “No matter who forms govt and how, but the political instability in Maharashtra can not be ruled out now,” says Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who is at loggerheads with another leader, Milind Deora. “Get ready for early elections. It may take place in 2020. Can we go to the elections with Shiv Sena as partner?” On Sunday, Nirupam had opined that taking the Shiv Sena along as a partner will be disastrous for the Congress.
10.41 am: Raut asks that if the BJP can join hands with the Peoples Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir, why can the Shiv Sena not go with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, PTI reports. He adds that the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party should come up with a common minimum programme in the interest of the people of Maharashtra.
10.37 am: If BJP is unwilling to fulfill its promise, there is no point of staying with the alliance, says Sanjay Raut, PTI reports. He adds that while the governor gave the BJP 72 hours to stake claim to form a government, the Shiv Sena has been given just 24 hours. The Shiv Sena has to prove its majority by 7.30 pm on Monday.
The Nationalist Congress Party had on Sunday demanded that the Shiv Sena sever ties with the BJP and pull out of the National Democratic Alliance.
10.33 am: BJP’s arrogance not to share the chief minister’s post has led to this situation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says. He adds that the BJP has insulted the mandate of the people by not agreeing to the 50:50 formula.
10.22 am: Senior Congress leaders have arrived at party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi, ANI reports. There will be a Congress Working Committee meeting over the political situation in Maharashtra. Pawar is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi today.
10.08 am: “I haven’t had a word with anyone regarding anyone’s resignation,” Sharad Pawar tells the media, according to ANI. “We’ll have a word with Congress today. Whatever decision is to be taken will be taken only after discussions with Congress.”
9.55 am: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar will chair the party’s core group meeting in Mumbai on Monday, ANI reports. Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and other party leaders will be present.
9.30 am: Shiv Sena MP and Union minister Arvind Sawant resigns from the Cabinet, citing the BJP’s refusal to adhere to the 50:50 power-sharing formula as agreed upon before the Lok Sabha elections.