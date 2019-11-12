Train services in Kashmir resumed on Tuesday, more than three months after they were suspended following the Centre’s decision to revoke the region’s special status, PTI reported.

Some minibuses plied between Batwara and Batamaloo, officials said, adding that services of private vehicles such as cabs and auto-rickshaws were smooth in Srinagar.

A train travelled between Baramulla and Srinagar on Tuesday morning, an official told PTI. He added that there were only two trips as authorities had restricted the timings between 10 am and 3 pm due to security concerns. The Srinagar to Banihal stretch of rail lines, however, is not yet working. It is expected to resume in a few days, officials said.

Around 26 trains used to run daily across the Valley from Banihal to Baramulla. There were around 1,000 railway employees and an equal number of security personnel involved in the operations.

India had on August 5 rescinded the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, paving the way for the creation of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. These came into existence on October 31.

The Centre also imposed curfew-like restrictions in August. The restrictions have gradually been eased in Kashmir, with mobile phone connectivity restored and schools and colleges reopened. However, an internet ban continues, and senior leaders of local political parties remain in detention. There have also been reports of clashes between security personnel and protestors. Several petitions in Supreme Court have challenged these restrictions and detentions.