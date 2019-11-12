Sixteen people were killed on Tuesday after a passenger vehicle steered off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, PTI reported, citing police officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Doda Mumtaz Ahmad said that one person was rescued from the site near Marmat area of the district. The lone survivor is said to be in a critical condition and has been receiving treatment at a hospital.

Officials claimed the sports utility vehicle was on its way to Gowa village when the driver lost control at a blind curve and the vehicle fell into a 700-metre-deep gorge around 3.25 pm on Tuesday.

Twelve people were killed immediately while four others succumbed to their injuries during treatment, Ahmad said. The only survivor of the crash was shifted from a local facility to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu.

In a separate road accident on the same day, a speeding truck ran over a minor in the outskirts of Jammu. The boy, identified as Sumit Kumar, was crossing the road outside his home when the accident occurred, police said. The driver was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

