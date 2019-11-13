A court in Delhi on Wednesday extended Congress leader P Chidambaram’s judicial custody till November 27 in connection with the INX Media case, ANI reported.



Chidambaram has been in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody since October 17. The 74-year-old former Union finance minister was first arrested in August by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is also conducting inquiries in the case. He was sent to Tihar jail on September 5.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar accepted the investigating agency’s application seeking extension of Chidambaram’s custody.

He was produced before the court through video conferencing because of lawyers’ strike in the district courts.

On November 1, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram’s interim bail plea after medical experts said he did not need to be hospitalised. A day earlier, the court had directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to set up a board of doctors to examine whether the former Union finance minister needed to be admitted to hospital. However, the hospital found Chidambaram’s vital signs normal.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait had directed the Tihar jail superintendent to provide Chidambaram with clean and hygienic surroundings along with home-cooked food, mineral water, mosquito protection net and repellant. The court had added that his medical examination should be done regularly and he should be provided with a face mask.

