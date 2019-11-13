A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court verdicts on review pleas in Rafale, Sabarimala cases on Thursday: The top court will also deliver judgement on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi on his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark.
  2. Chief Justice of India’s office falls under ambit of RTI Act, rules Supreme Court: Sanjiv Khanna, who read out the majority judgement, said ‘judicial independence and accountability go hand in hand’.
  3. Amit Shah said Shiv Sena did not object before polls when BJP said Fadnavis will be CM if alliance wins: The Sena said it will not approach SC against governor’s refusal to give time to prove majority and the party accused BJP of deriving ‘sadistic pleasure’ out of political deadlock.
  4. SC upholds disqualification of rebel Karnataka MLAs but allows them to contest bye-polls: The Congress called for the dismissal of Yediyurappa’s government after the verdict and said ‘BJP is morally bankrupt’. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan said disqualified MLAs will join BJP tomorrow.
  5. Retail inflation rises to 4.62% in October, breaches RBI target for first time in 15 months: Rising prices of vegetables, especially onions, drove up the inflation rate.
  6. Supreme Court refers passage of Finance Act 2017 as money bill to a larger bench: The court struck down rules on tribunals under Section 184 of the act.
  7. JNU announces partial rollback of hostel fee hikes after days of protests by students: The university made nominal changes to the revised fee and proposed a scheme for financial assistance to students from the economically weaker sections.
  8. SC seeks pollution data from Delhi government, CPCB; Kejriwal says odd-even scheme may be extended: The court also ordered the Centre to examine the feasibility of using hydrogen-based fuel technology to tackle air pollution.
  9. Nita Ambani appointed to board of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum: Ambani, 57, was elected to become an honorary trustee of the museum, a statement by the Metropolitan Museum of Art said.
  10. Israel kills top Islamic Jihad group commander, Gaza militants respond with rocket attacks: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to kill Al-Atta after a rocket attack orchestrated by him forced him off stage during an election rally in September.