The big news: SC verdict on Rafale, Sabarimala review petitions tomorrow, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The top court ruled that the CJI’s office falls under RTI ambit, and Amit Shah blamed the Shiv Sena for the alliance’s break up in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court verdicts on review pleas in Rafale, Sabarimala cases on Thursday: The top court will also deliver judgement on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi on his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark.
- Chief Justice of India’s office falls under ambit of RTI Act, rules Supreme Court: Sanjiv Khanna, who read out the majority judgement, said ‘judicial independence and accountability go hand in hand’.
- Amit Shah said Shiv Sena did not object before polls when BJP said Fadnavis will be CM if alliance wins: The Sena said it will not approach SC against governor’s refusal to give time to prove majority and the party accused BJP of deriving ‘sadistic pleasure’ out of political deadlock.
- SC upholds disqualification of rebel Karnataka MLAs but allows them to contest bye-polls: The Congress called for the dismissal of Yediyurappa’s government after the verdict and said ‘BJP is morally bankrupt’. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan said disqualified MLAs will join BJP tomorrow.
- Retail inflation rises to 4.62% in October, breaches RBI target for first time in 15 months: Rising prices of vegetables, especially onions, drove up the inflation rate.
- Supreme Court refers passage of Finance Act 2017 as money bill to a larger bench: The court struck down rules on tribunals under Section 184 of the act.
- JNU announces partial rollback of hostel fee hikes after days of protests by students: The university made nominal changes to the revised fee and proposed a scheme for financial assistance to students from the economically weaker sections.
- SC seeks pollution data from Delhi government, CPCB; Kejriwal says odd-even scheme may be extended: The court also ordered the Centre to examine the feasibility of using hydrogen-based fuel technology to tackle air pollution.
- Nita Ambani appointed to board of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum: Ambani, 57, was elected to become an honorary trustee of the museum, a statement by the Metropolitan Museum of Art said.
- Israel kills top Islamic Jihad group commander, Gaza militants respond with rocket attacks: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to kill Al-Atta after a rocket attack orchestrated by him forced him off stage during an election rally in September.