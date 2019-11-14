The big news: SC to rule on Rafale, Sabarimala review pleas today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Brazil’s president will be chief guest at the 2020 Republic Day event, and a seven-judge SC bench will revisit aspects of the Aadhaar verdict.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court verdicts today on review pleas in Rafale, Sabarimala cases: The top court will also deliver judgement on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi on his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in 2020: He accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation on Wednesday when they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
- Supreme Court doubts correctness of Aadhaar judgement, refers it to a larger bench: Justice DY Chandrachud had said in September 2018 that the Aadhaar Act was a ‘fraud on the constitution’.
- Chief Justice of India’s office falls under ambit of RTI Act, rules Supreme Court: Sanjiv Khanna, who read out the majority judgement, said ‘judicial independence and accountability go hand in hand’.
- Amit Shah said Shiv Sena did not object before polls when BJP said Fadnavis will be CM if alliance wins: The Sena said it will not approach SC against governor’s refusal to give time to prove majority and the party accused BJP of deriving ‘sadistic pleasure’ out of political deadlock.
- SC upholds disqualification of rebel Karnataka MLAs but allows them to contest bye-polls: The Congress called for the dismissal of Yediyurappa’s government after the verdict and said ‘BJP is morally bankrupt’. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan said the disqualified MLAs will join BJP today.
- Retail inflation rises to 4.62% in October, breaches RBI target for first time in 15 months: Rising prices of vegetables, especially onions, drove up the inflation rate.
- In first public hearing in Trump impeachment inquiry, US diplomat says president asked about Ukraine probes: The White House, meanwhile, said Trump was not following the investigation and was busy working.
- JNU announces partial rollback of hostel fee hikes after days of protests by students: The university made nominal changes to the revised fee and proposed a scheme for financial assistance to students from the economically weaker sections.
- SC seeks pollution data from Delhi government, CPCB; Kejriwal says odd-even scheme may be extended: The court also ordered the Centre to examine the feasibility of using hydrogen-based fuel technology to tackle air pollution. Schools in Delhi-NCR will be closed for next two days.