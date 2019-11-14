A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Supreme Court verdicts today on review pleas in Rafale, Sabarimala cases: The top court will also deliver judgement on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi on his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark.
  2. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in 2020: He accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation on Wednesday when they met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
  3. Supreme Court doubts correctness of Aadhaar judgement, refers it to a larger bench: Justice DY Chandrachud had said in September 2018 that the Aadhaar Act was a ‘fraud on the constitution’.
  4. Chief Justice of India’s office falls under ambit of RTI Act, rules Supreme Court: Sanjiv Khanna, who read out the majority judgement, said ‘judicial independence and accountability go hand in hand’.
  5. Amit Shah said Shiv Sena did not object before polls when BJP said Fadnavis will be CM if alliance wins: The Sena said it will not approach SC against governor’s refusal to give time to prove majority and the party accused BJP of deriving ‘sadistic pleasure’ out of political deadlock.
  6. SC upholds disqualification of rebel Karnataka MLAs but allows them to contest bye-polls: The Congress called for the dismissal of Yediyurappa’s government after the verdict and said ‘BJP is morally bankrupt’. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan said the disqualified MLAs will join BJP today.
  7. Retail inflation rises to 4.62% in October, breaches RBI target for first time in 15 months: Rising prices of vegetables, especially onions, drove up the inflation rate.
  8. In first public hearing in Trump impeachment inquiry, US diplomat says president asked about Ukraine probes: The White House, meanwhile, said Trump was not following the investigation and was busy working.
  9. JNU announces partial rollback of hostel fee hikes after days of protests by students: The university made nominal changes to the revised fee and proposed a scheme for financial assistance to students from the economically weaker sections.
  10. SC seeks pollution data from Delhi government, CPCB; Kejriwal says odd-even scheme may be extended: The court also ordered the Centre to examine the feasibility of using hydrogen-based fuel technology to tackle air pollution. Schools in Delhi-NCR will be closed for next two days.