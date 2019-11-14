The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has suspended an expatriate pilot who veered off the runway while landing at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, NDTV reported on Thursday.

The plane, which had flown in from Nagpur and carried 180 people on board, veered off from the runway onto a patch of grass. Following this, the pilot was forced to execute a dangerous take-off, and land in Hyderabad, the diversionary airport for the Airbus A320 plane.

All passengers were safe on landing in Hyderabad, and the aircraft, Flight G8-811, has been grounded. “Aircraft has been grounded in Hyderabad for detailed investigation,” Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar told The Times of India. “Digital flight data recorder data along with other recorder data is being analysed for further investigation.”

Officials at the Kempegowda International Airport declined to comment on the incident, The News Minute reported. GoAir did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, a Hyderabad-bound GoAir flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport due to a technical glitch. All 146 passengers and crew on the flight were safe. The flight was completed in an alternative aircraft.

In July, an Air India Express flight travelling from Delhi to Mangaluru veered off the taxiway and skid onto a patch of grass and mud at Mangalore International Airport. All 183 passengers and crew on the plane were safe.