Lawyers in Delhi called off their strike on Friday, hours after the Delhi High Court ruled that no coercive action should be taken till the next hearing against two police officials who were booked for the clashes at the Tis Hazari court premises on November 2, IANS reported.

The fight between the two groups had ensued over a parking dispute, and had injured over 30 people. The police personnel who were charged had allegedly fired at the lawyers.

“We respect the order of the High Court, so the abstinence from work is suspended, work to be resumed from Saturday,” Mahavir Singh Sharma, the chairman of the coordination committee of All Bar Associations in Delhi told Hindustan Times. “We thank all the members for cooperation. Our fight for the Advocates Protection Act will continue.”

The lawyers had on November 11 resumed their strikes after discussions between their representatives and the police failed. The lawyers had suspended their protests on November 8 following intervention from the Supreme Court, which had blamed both the advocates and the police for the clashes.

Two days after the November 2 clashes, video footage showed a lawyer assaulting a policeman on his bike at the Saket district court. The lawyer also threw a helmet at the policeman.

On November 3, the Delhi High Court had ordered that no action be taken against the lawyers involved in the clashes. However, it transferred two police officers and ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence.

Following this, several police personnel went on an 11-hour strike on November 5, and protested against the High Court order. The police had filed five cases based on complaints from lawyers but just one for all the 21 cops injured in the clashes.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police resumed work at the Tis Hazari court premises, where the clashes had erupted, according to IANS.

