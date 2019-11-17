A soldier was killed and two were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Sunday, PTI reported, quoting a defence spokesperson.

The explosion, suspected to be due to an improvised explosive device, took place when an Army team was on a routine patrolling duty. The soldier who was killed was identified as Havaldar Santosh Kumar, a resident of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

The two injured soldiers were taken to the hospital and one of them is in a serious condition.

The explosive device may have been planted from across the border, officials said.