The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday refuted claims that some political detenues were manhandled while being moved to another facility due to the cold conditions at the Centaur Hotel in Srinagar, where they were lodged so far.

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of detained former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, tweeted that police “roughed up” People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone, Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed Para and bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal.

“Is this how you treat elected representatives?” she said, tweeting from her mother’s account. “Why humiliate them? J&K is under martial law [and] police seems [to] be inebriated with power.”

Imtiyaz Hussain, a senior police officer, tweeted that in connection with “some Twitter handle” making such claims, “it is hereby clarified that no such incident has taken place”. He said that mandatory security drills were followed as required by procedure.

The 34 political prisoners lodged at Centaur Hotel since August 5 were moved to the MLA Hostel as their current facility lacked proper heating arrangements, officials told PTI. They include leaders of the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and People’s Conference, apart from some social activists.

Mehbooba Mufti herself was moved on Friday to a government accommodation in Srinagar, officials said. She was detained on August 5 after the Centre revoked the region’s special constitutional status. More detentions followed in subsequent days, which the government said were made as precautionary measure.

