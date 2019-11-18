Writer, translator and film critic Shanta Gokhale was on Sunday honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the Tata Literature Live! festival. She received her award at a ceremony held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai. The award for Gokhale was announced on November 6.

“I feel honoured to be a Lifetime awardee of Tata Literature Live!” said Gokhale, according to PTI. “It is a grand encouragement for me to go on writing and thinking. I am often asked about writing in English and Marathi. Both languages have a rhythm and cadence of their own.”

Gokhale, born in 1939 in the town of Dahanu in Maharashtra, recently published her memoir One Foot on the Ground: A Life Told Through the Body. She received the Sangeet Natak Academy Award in 2015.

In the fiction category, the Tata Literature Live! first book award was given to The Far Field, by Madhuri Vijay. Raj Kamal Jha won the Book of the Year award for The City and the Sea.

In the non-fiction category, the Tata Literature Live! first book award went to A Stranger Truth: Lessons in Love, Leadership and Courage from India’s Sex Workers by Ashok Alexander. Tony Joseph won the Book of the Year award for Early Indians: The Story of Our Ancestors and Where We Came From.

Penguin Random House got the Publisher of the Year award. Meanwhile, the Business Book of the Year award went to Leapfrogging to Pole-vaulting: Creating the Magic of Radical and Sustainable Transformation by Raghunath Mashelkar and Ravi Pandit.