JNU fee protests: Police stop students trying to march towards Parliament, some detained
Some reports said the police had begun to detain students and that CRPF personnel were brought in to control the crowd.
Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure around Parliament as students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi are trying to march towards it. The students are demanding a complete rollback of the proposed increase in fee for the hostels and mess, which the university’s executive council had partially reversed on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Human Resources Development appointed a three-member committee to address the concerns of the students.
Live updates
2.27 pm: Students’ placards read “save public education”, “fees must fall” and “ensure affordable hostels for all”, PTI reports.
2.18 pm: Akshat, a JNU student, tells PTI that the HRD ministry has not informed the students’ union about the formation of a panel. “The administration officials and the panel should speak to the elected union to solve the issue,” he says.
2.12 pm: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury offers his support to the protesting students. “JNU under seige; such a massive deployment of forces was not seen even during the Emergency,” he tweets. “A peaceful protest march to Parliament against the unprecedented fee hikes is being forcibly stopped by the police. Strongly condemn this denial of basic democratic right to protest.”
2.08 pm: Balaji alleges: “Delhi Police personnel in civilian clothes assaulted us. They are not taking into account our civil rights and asking more personnel to beat up students.”
2.05 pm: JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, union’s secretary Satish Yadav and former union president N Sai Balaji are among those taken by police personnel, reports The Indian Express.
1.25 pm: Students break three levels of barricades, reports News18. CRPF personnel have now been brought in to control the students.
1.20 pm: Reports say students are being detained.
1.15 pm: Former JNU Students’ Union President N Sai Balaji tweets that the police have stopped the march.
1 pm: The police have brought in water cannons near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Baba Gang Nath Marg, News18 reports. They order students to disperse or face action.
12.50 pm: Some reports say students break barricades and march towards Bar Sarai. The police stop students at Bar Sarai, ANI reports.
12.40 pm: The police say they have made adequate security arrangements and deployed personnel at all entry points, News18 reports.
12.30 pm: The police have placed barricades at several areas to restrict movement, PTI reports. They initially removed the barricades outside JNU gates and allowed students to march but later stopped them around 500 metres from the entrance.
12.15 pm: Around 700 to 800 police personnel have been deployed outside JNU, reports PTI. Police personnel are accompanying the students during the march. Students are carrying banners reading “Save public education”, “fees must fall” and “ensure affordable hostels for all”.
12 pm: JNU students march towards Parliament, ANI reports.
11.30 am: The Ministry of Human Resources Development appoints a three-member committee to address the concerns of students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, PTI reports.
The committee comprises former University Grants Commission Chairman VS Chauhan, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain and All India Council for Technical Education Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe. It will aim to restore the “normal functioning” of JNU through “dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues”, a government order said.
11.15 am: Students are demanding a complete rollback of the proposed increase in fee for the hostels and mess, which the university’s executive council had partially reversed on Wednesday. Students marched towards Parliament on Monday.
11 am: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure were imposed around Parliament. Some reports said police personnel were deployed outside JNU to stop students from marching.
On Friday, the vice chancellor had urged the protesting students to call off their agitation, and said that dialogue was not possible through “coercion and illegal methods”.
The new charges are Rs 200 for a single-seater room and Rs 100 for a double-seater. Service charges of Rs 1,700, which was introduced in the draft hostel manual, will continue to be levied. The students will also be charged Rs 5,500 as the caution deposit for the hostel mess.
The university authorities in a meeting on October 28 had reportedly decided to raise the rent for a single-seater room in the hostel from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600. The amount for a double-seater room was increased to Rs 300 from Rs 10 per month. The one-time refundable security deposit for the hostel mess was raised from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.
Protesting students have rejected the partial roll-back and described it as an eyewash with former JNU Students’ Union President N Sai Balaji claiming that “95% of the fee hike remains”.
The protests
Protests had escalated last Monday when the Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse agitating students. The students, who had called for the protest on November 10, tried to march towards the auditorium where the university was holding its convocation ceremony, with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was stuck inside the JNU convocation venue for over six hours as protests escalated.
On Sunday, unidentified people were booked for alleged vandalism at the university last week during student protests. The university administration claimed that students had allegedly defaced campus property.
The university administration has said that it incurs costs of Rs 10 crore per annum on water, electricity, and service charges. The registrar had said in a statement recently that the management was making the payments out of the general funds that it received from the University Grants Commission. The university also argued that it had not raised the fee in the last 19 years.