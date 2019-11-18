The Congress on Monday claimed that electoral bonds had become instruments of anonymous political funding “bordering on opaque money laundering”. The Opposition party made the remark after a report in HuffPost India revealed that the Centre had ignored the Reserve Bank of India’s suggestions against launching electoral bonds, which allows political parties to receive funds anonymously.

Tagging the HuffPost report on Twitter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala sought three answers from the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. “How many thousand crores of bonds [were] issued?” he tweeted. “How many thousand crores received by BJP? The ‘Quid Pro Quo’?”

Another party spokesperson, Rajeev Gowda, said the government had dismissed the central bank’s reservations about electoral bonds in a “perfunctory” manner, PTI reported. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Gowda said: “It is a fraud on the people of India. It is a fraud on the electoral process. It eliminates the level playing field that needs to be there in a true democracy. It brings in opacity and this opacity was objected to by the Election Commission of India.”

He asked the Bharatiya Janata Party government to reveal the names of the entities who have bought the bonds and to what extent. “We demand that the BJP government explain to the people of India what policy favours, including the selling of public assets to crony capitalists, have taken place as a result of electoral bond transactions,” Gowda said.

HuffPost report’s claims

The HuffPost report claimed that four days before then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed electoral bonds in the Budget on February 1, 2017, a tax official had flagged that such a system would require amendments to the Reserve Bank of India Act. In a note on January 28, 2017, the official sent a draft of the proposed changes to senior officials in the finance ministry.

Another official at the ministry then forwarded the draft with the message, “For early comments”, to then RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi. The central bank responded on the next working day, opposing electoral bonds and saying they would set a “bad precedent” and could provide chances of money laundering.

“Bearer instruments have the potential to become currency and if issued in sizeable quantities can undermine faith in banknotes issued by RBI,” the bank said in its reply, according to HuffPost India. “The bonds are bearer bonds and are transferable by delivery. Hence who finally and actually contributes the bond to the political party will not be known.” The RBI reply was acquired by RTI activist Lokesh Batra.

The central bank’s reservations about the electoral bonds were reportedly dismissed by then revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia, who claimed that the RBI had not “understood the proposed mechanism of having pre-paid instruments”. Without countering the RBI’s points of concern, Adhia said that the bank’s advice had arrived late as the Budget documents had already been printed, and so, the ministry could go ahead with its proposal.

Jaitley in his 2017 Union Budget speech had said that the electoral bonds would “greater transparency and accountability” in political funding.

A more detailed response from the Centre came after the former finance minister announced the scheme. The legislation was introduced as a money bill. Last week, the Supreme Court decided that a larger bench would examine the validity of the legislation being passed as a money bill.

In its reply to the concerns raised by the RBI, the central government claimed that the Parliament was “supreme and has the right to legislate” on all matters of governance including the RBI Act. The Centre proceeded to form guidelines on how the bonds would function in June 2017 with the information on the “purchaser and purchasee” being “kept secret” by the bank that issued them.

The details of the electoral bonds were kept beyond the ambit of the Right to Information Act and parties were exempt from maintaining details of those who had made the contributions. In July 2017, the RBI did not attend a meeting scheduled with the finance ministry and the Election Commission on the electoral bonds.

Even after discussions between the then RBI governor and Jaitley later in July, the central bank flagged the drawbacks of the electoral bonds scheme again in August. The then RBI Deputy Governor BP Kanungo noted “inherent scope of misuse of such bonds for undesirable activities”. He added that there were hardly any examples of the use of bearer bonds.

In an attempt to reduce scope for misuse of the bonds, the RBI said that they should be valid only for 15 days since they were issued. Those with bank accounts with fulfilled Know Your Customer norms should be able to buy the bonds and they should be released only twice a year for a specific short duration and only through the central bank’s headquarters, the bank suggested. It also asked for a limit on the maximum aggregate value of the bonds issued in one year.

The Centre accepted the suggestion of making the bonds valid for 15 days but ignored most others. It also seemed to have sought advice from an anonymous external source. In the documents accessed by the news website, one was an unsigned, undated early concept note on electoral bonds that a retired bureaucrat said seemed like it was “written outside the government” and then handed to the administration.

Opposition criticism

Opposition leaders asked the government to respond why the suggestions of RBI were overruled to introduce electoral bonds.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said national security concerns were dismissed by the government “to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers”. “It appears that while the BJP was elected on the promise of eradicating black money it was busy lining....its own pockets with exactly that! What a shameful betrayal of the Indian people,” Vadra said in a tweet.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said BJP “charted a course” to use anonymous and unaccounted money. “Electoral bonds have ensured that BJP’s coffers swell, legalising political corruption,” he tweeted. “This opaque instrument is ruining our economy and poisoning our democracy.”

