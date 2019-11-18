In photos: JNU students protesting against fee hike break barricades, march towards Parliament
The students’ union said many students were detained by police, while authorities have imposed restrictions in and around the Parliament area.
Police on Monday stopped hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University students from marching to Parliament House in protest against the recent fee hike proposed by the university administration. The protesting students broke barricades, even as a heavy contingent of police personnel was deployed outside the campus to monitor the situation.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union claimed students were detained by the police and taken to Badarpur, Delhi Cantonment and Kalkaji stations. “The police used brutal force to disrupt our peaceful march and several students have been injured,” the student’s body alleged in a statement. “Many students, including the office bearers, have been detained.”
Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, around Parliament area. The entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have also been shut down temporarily. “As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted. “Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily.”
The students were also baton-charged near Safdarjung Tomb, reports said.
Here are some pictures of the protest:
