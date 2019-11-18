Police on Monday stopped hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University students from marching to Parliament House in protest against the recent fee hike proposed by the university administration. The protesting students broke barricades, even as a heavy contingent of police personnel was deployed outside the campus to monitor the situation.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union claimed students were detained by the police and taken to Badarpur, Delhi Cantonment and Kalkaji stations. “The police used brutal force to disrupt our peaceful march and several students have been injured,” the student’s body alleged in a statement. “Many students, including the office bearers, have been detained.”

Authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Code of Procedure, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, around Parliament area. The entry and exit points of three Delhi Metro stations near Parliament have also been shut down temporarily. “As advised by Delhi Police, trains are not halting at Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted. “Exit/Entry gates for Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat have been closed temporarily.”

The students were also baton-charged near Safdarjung Tomb, reports said.

Here are some pictures of the protest:

Jawaharlal Nehru University students clash with police during a protest march towards Parliament on Monday. Credit: PTI

Jawaharlal Nehru University students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament on Monday. Credit: PTI

A Jawaharlal Nehru University student baton-charged by police during a protest march towards Parliament. Credit: PTI

JNU students stopped by the police from continuing their protest march to Parliament by putting up barricades. Credit: IANS

JNU students and police clash in Delhi as the students attempt to march towards the Parliament. Credit: IANS

#WATCH: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students protest near Safdarjung Tomb after their march to Parliament was stopped by Police. They are demanding complete fee roll back along with other demands. pic.twitter.com/qstFa3G5SN — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.