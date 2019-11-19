The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday avoided directly answering a question in the Lok Sabha that asked whether the Centre had used the Pegasus spyware to intercept WhatsApp calls and messages. Instead, the ministry listed the laws that empower it to intercept information based on certain conditions.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Dayanidhi Maran asked the Centre a series of questions about the topic, which was responded to by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. Last month, reports revealed that a security breach on WhatsApp had targeted several Indian journalists, lawyers and activists for a two-week period in May. The spyware used for the purpose was Pegasus, which is sold only to government agencies, according to its Israeli owner NSO Group.

Reddy said the government has the power to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information in the interest of the country under Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. He also listed 10 government agencies that are authorised to intercept messages in the public interest through due process under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Dayanidhi Maran had asked the government if it taps WhatsApp calls and messages, and what protocol is followed if so. He had also asked if the government taps calls and messages on other social media platforms such as Facebook Messenger, Viber and Google.

Reddy’s written response said no agency is given “blanket permission” for interception, monitoring or decryption and permission from competent authority is necessary in each case.

Pegasus, developed by the NSO Group, was used to hack into any phone simply through a missed call, predominantly via WhatsApp, giving the attackers unfettered access to the device, including location data, emails, passwords and even the ability to turn on its microphone and camera. NSO Group has disputed the allegations.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had said it had informed government authorities about the privacy breach in May. The tech company reportedly sent the Centre a second alert in September. It attached the two vulnerability notes in its response to a government notice last week.

India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with 400 million users. The platform is globally used by some 1.5 billion people monthly and has often advertised a high level of security, including end-to-end encrypted messages that cannot be deciphered by WhatsApp itself or other third parties.

