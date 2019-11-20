The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response to a bail plea filed by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media Case by November 25, reported Bar and Bench. The bench of Justices R Banumathi, AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy said it will hear the matter next on November 26.

Chidambaram had moved the top court on Monday after the Delhi High Court rejected his bail application. The High Court had dismissed the bail plea on Friday, saying the charges against him were serious and that he “played an active role” in the case.

The Congress leader’s counsels Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed the court that he has been lodged in prison for the last 91 days, reported Live Law. Despite clearing the triple test needed to get bail, the High Court had rejected his plea, said Sibal. “The other findings in the High Court’s order were with respect to some other case or from the counter affidavit,” he added.

The 74-year-old leader, who was first arrested on August 21 by the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody since October 17. He has been in Tihar Jail since September 5.

In October, the Supreme Court granted the former minister bail in connection with the inquiries being conducted by the CBI, dismissing its contention that he was a flight risk. The agency has filed a review petition in the top court.