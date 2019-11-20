The BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high during intra-day trade on Wednesday led by a surge in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd.

At 10.05 am, Sensex was up 0.6% at 40,754.49 points, while the Nifty50 rose 0.6% to touch 12,014.50 points. By 1.46 pm, the Sensex had shed some of its early gains and was trading at 40,697.29 while Nifty50 was at 12,010.25.

Stocks of Reliance Industries Ltd gained almost 4% to hit a fresh record high after the company said its telecom subsidiary – Reliance Jio Infocomm – will raise tariffs in the next few weeks. Bharti Airtel also surged 2.5% after the company reported better than expected revenue from operations. The company and its rival Vodafone had also announced plans to revise mobile call and data tariffs from December.

Oil and gas, telecom, industrials, healthcare and auto indices also rose between 0.5 and 1.4% each. However, stocks of Bharti Infratel, Britannia, Yes Bank, Eicher Motors and GAIL incurred losses.

IIFL Securities said some more consolidation was likely. “We think new highs just a matter of days,” Sanjiv Bhasin, director of IIFL Securities, told NDTV. “Now, we expect broader markets to outperform. Markets usually run ahead of macros and price future growth. There are three positive indicators for growth - reduction in corporate tax rate, proposed divestment of large public sector units, and a possible resolution of the US China trade impasse. Therefore we see growth coming back in 2020.”