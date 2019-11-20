A look at the headlines right now:

  1. NRC will be conducted across India, there will be no discrimination on basis of religion, says Amit Shah: The home minister told the Rajya Sabha that the National Register of Citizens exercise ‘is a different process and the Citizenship Amendment Bill is different’.
  2. Congress meets NCP leaders in Delhi, says government in Maharashtra will be formed soon: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut protested against the change of his seat in the Rajya Sabha, pointing out that his party was not yet formally out of the BJP-led NDA.
  3. Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed Sri Lanka prime minister by brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A spokesperson for the new administration said Mahinda Rajapaksa would be sworn in on Thursday.
  4. EU MPs’ Kashmir trip a ‘private visit’, they wanted to understand impact of terrorism, says Home ministry: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Indian politicians were not allowed to visit the region because of security concerns.
  5. Kerala government moves HC against acquittals in Walayar sisters’ rape-murder case: The state government called the POCSO court verdict ‘absolutely perverse and wholly unsustainable’.
  6. New CJI must restore SC’s credibility urgently, court needs to show some spine, says Retired judge: Madan B Lokur warned of ‘a death knell of the independence of the judiciary’ unless SA Bobde addressed some concerns about the way the courts are run.
  7. Rs 2,000 note is main denomination for hoarding of unaccounted income and assets, says Centre: As much 67.91% of the unaccounted cash was in the form of Rs 2,000 notes in 2017-’18, 65.93% in 2018-’19, and 43.22% in the 2019-’20 financial years.
  8. Subhash Chandra set to lose control of Zee Entertainment after announcing plan to sell 16.5% stake: The debt-ridden Essel Group is trying to repay its lenders.
  9. BHU protests against Muslim professor’s appointment to Sanskrit department continues for 12th day: A group of 30 students have held a sit-in protest for the past 12 days in front of the university vice-chancellor’s office.
  10. PMC Bank officials used special codes to hide HDIL’s stressed loan accounts, RBI tells court: The central bank said that for sample checks, PMC Bank had given it manipulated data, which did not contain HDIL accounts.