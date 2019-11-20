The big news: Amit Shah makes a pitch for nationwide NRC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress said a stable government would be formed soon in Maharashtra, and Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed the prime minister of Sri Lanka.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NRC will be conducted across India, there will be no discrimination on basis of religion, says Amit Shah: The home minister told the Rajya Sabha that the National Register of Citizens exercise ‘is a different process and the Citizenship Amendment Bill is different’.
- Congress meets NCP leaders in Delhi, says government in Maharashtra will be formed soon: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut protested against the change of his seat in the Rajya Sabha, pointing out that his party was not yet formally out of the BJP-led NDA.
- Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed Sri Lanka prime minister by brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A spokesperson for the new administration said Mahinda Rajapaksa would be sworn in on Thursday.
- EU MPs’ Kashmir trip a ‘private visit’, they wanted to understand impact of terrorism, says Home ministry: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Indian politicians were not allowed to visit the region because of security concerns.
- Kerala government moves HC against acquittals in Walayar sisters’ rape-murder case: The state government called the POCSO court verdict ‘absolutely perverse and wholly unsustainable’.
- New CJI must restore SC’s credibility urgently, court needs to show some spine, says Retired judge: Madan B Lokur warned of ‘a death knell of the independence of the judiciary’ unless SA Bobde addressed some concerns about the way the courts are run.
- Rs 2,000 note is main denomination for hoarding of unaccounted income and assets, says Centre: As much 67.91% of the unaccounted cash was in the form of Rs 2,000 notes in 2017-’18, 65.93% in 2018-’19, and 43.22% in the 2019-’20 financial years.
- Subhash Chandra set to lose control of Zee Entertainment after announcing plan to sell 16.5% stake: The debt-ridden Essel Group is trying to repay its lenders.
- BHU protests against Muslim professor’s appointment to Sanskrit department continues for 12th day: A group of 30 students have held a sit-in protest for the past 12 days in front of the university vice-chancellor’s office.
- PMC Bank officials used special codes to hide HDIL’s stressed loan accounts, RBI tells court: The central bank said that for sample checks, PMC Bank had given it manipulated data, which did not contain HDIL accounts.