A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Cabinet approves sale of government stakes in Bharat Petroleum and four other public sector units: The Bharat Petroleum sale will not include the strategic Numaligarh refinery in Assam, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi.
  2. Telecom companies to get two-year relief in spectrum payments, says Cabinet: However, the financially-stressed companies will have to pay applicable interest on deferred spectrum payments.
  3. NRC will be conducted across India, there will be no discrimination on basis of religion, says Amit Shah: The home minister told the Rajya Sabha that the National Register of Citizens exercise ‘is a different process and the Citizenship Amendment Bill is different’.
  4. Congress meets NCP leaders in Delhi, says government in Maharashtra will be formed soon: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut protested against the change of his seat in the Rajya Sabha, pointing out that his party was not yet formally out of the BJP-led NDA.
  5. Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram hard-landed within 500 metres of target site, says Centre: This is consistent with the findings of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
  6. Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed Sri Lanka prime minister by brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A spokesperson for the new administration said Mahinda Rajapaksa would be sworn in on Thursday.
  7. EU MPs’ Kashmir trip a ‘private visit’, they wanted to understand impact of terrorism, says Home ministry: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Indian politicians were not allowed to visit the region because of security concerns.
  8. Religious preacher Nithyananda accused of kidnapping children, Gujarat High Court issues notices: The police have booked the religious leader, and arrested two of his disciples.
  9. Subhash Chandra set to lose control of Zee Entertainment after announcing plan to sell 16.5% stake: The debt-ridden Essel Group is trying to repay its lenders.
  10. BHU protests against Muslim professor’s appointment to Sanskrit department continues for 12th day: A group of 30 students have held a sit-in protest for the past 12 days in front of the university vice-chancellor’s office.