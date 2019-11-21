A look at the headlines right now:

Cabinet approves sale of government stakes in Bharat Petroleum and four other public sector units: The Bharat Petroleum sale will not include the strategic Numaligarh refinery in Assam, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi. Telecom companies to get two-year relief in spectrum payments, says Cabinet: However, the financially-stressed companies will have to pay applicable interest on deferred spectrum payments. NRC will be conducted across India, there will be no discrimination on basis of religion, says Amit Shah: The home minister told the Rajya Sabha that the National Register of Citizens exercise ‘is a different process and the Citizenship Amendment Bill is different’. Congress meets NCP leaders in Delhi, says government in Maharashtra will be formed soon: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut protested against the change of his seat in the Rajya Sabha, pointing out that his party was not yet formally out of the BJP-led NDA. Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram hard-landed within 500 metres of target site, says Centre: This is consistent with the findings of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed Sri Lanka prime minister by brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa: A spokesperson for the new administration said Mahinda Rajapaksa would be sworn in on Thursday. EU MPs’ Kashmir trip a ‘private visit’, they wanted to understand impact of terrorism, says Home ministry: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said Indian politicians were not allowed to visit the region because of security concerns. Religious preacher Nithyananda accused of kidnapping children, Gujarat High Court issues notices: The police have booked the religious leader, and arrested two of his disciples.

Subhash Chandra set to lose control of Zee Entertainment after announcing plan to sell 16.5% stake: The debt-ridden Essel Group is trying to repay its lenders.

BHU protests against Muslim professor’s appointment to Sanskrit department continues for 12th day: A group of 30 students have held a sit-in protest for the past 12 days in front of the university vice-chancellor’s office.