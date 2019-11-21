The United States on Wednesday approved the sale of 13 MK-45 naval guns and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of $1.02 billion (approximately Rs 7,331.76 crore). However, no delivery date has been announced yet.

The gun system will provide India the capability to conduct anti­-surface warfare and anti-air defence missions. “The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. It added that the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US too as the gun system will “enhance India’s interoperability” with the US and other allied forces.

The gun systems are made by BAE Systems Land and Armaments in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The gun’s range is more than 20 nautical miles (36 km), Hindustan Times reported citing the manufacturer’s website. Currently, the system is used by the US, South Korea, Japan and Denmark.

Last month, the Pentagon had said that the bilateral defence trade between India and the US would reach $18 billion by the end of the year. Bilateral defence trade was essentially zero in 2008.