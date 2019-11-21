The trial of two Indian citizens accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri groups in Germany began on Thursday, Deutsche Welle reported. Manmohan S, 50, and his wife, Kanwal Jit K, 51, have been charged with working for foreign secret service agents in Germany.

Manmohan S had allegedly obtained information from Sikh and Kashmiri separatist groups living in Germany since January 2015, the German national broadcaster said. He passed it on to the Research & Analysis Wing, India’s external intelligence agency, prosecutors contended at the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Kanwal Jit K on the other hand, has been suspected of spying for R&AW since July 2017, Deutsche Welle said. In return for their service, the couple allegedly received a total of 7,200 euros (Rs 5.72 lakh) from R&AW, the prosecutors said.

“Manmohan S agreed...to provide information about Germany’s Sikh community and Kashmir movement and their relatives to an employee of the Indian foreign intelligence service Research & Analysis Wing,” prosecutors had said in a statement earlier this year, AFP reported.

Hearings at the Higher Regional Court are scheduled till December 12. If convicted, the couple could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.