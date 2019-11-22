Winter Session: Environment minister likely to speak on Delhi pollution in Lok Sabha today
The Rajya Sabha is expected to take up the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
Members of the Lok Sabha are likely to discuss air pollution and climate change for the third day on Friday. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is expected to speak about the topic. On Thursday, many legislators had said that stubble burning alone cannot be blamed for rising levels of air pollution in and around Delhi.
The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, is expected to take up the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 on Friday. On Wednesday, several members had demanded that the bill be referred to a select parliamentary committee.
Live updates
9.41 am: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator KK Ragesh give zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over JNU fee hike, according to ANI.
9.40 am: Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sanjay Singh give zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over privatisation of profit-making PSUs, reports ANI.
9.30 am: On Thursday, the Lok Sabha witnessed stormy scenes as the Congress protested against issuance of electoral bonds and privatisation of public sector units, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The Congress alleged that these moves were “scams”.
9.15 am: The Centre on Thursday referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha. The Bill provides for a ban on commercial surrogacy, and was passed by the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session.
Also read: Surrogacy Bill referred to Rajya Sabha select committee, to submit report by end of next session