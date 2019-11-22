9.41 am: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator KK Ragesh give zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over JNU fee hike, according to ANI.

9.40 am: Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sanjay Singh give zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha over privatisation of profit-making PSUs, reports ANI.

9.30 am: On Thursday, the Lok Sabha witnessed stormy scenes as the Congress protested against issuance of electoral bonds and privatisation of public sector units, including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. The Congress alleged that these moves were “scams”.

9.15 am: The Centre on Thursday referred the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, to a Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha. The Bill provides for a ban on commercial surrogacy, and was passed by the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session.

