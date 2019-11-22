The Supreme Court on Friday agreed for an open court hearing of the review petitions filed by some flat owners of the Maradu apartment complexes in Kochi in Kerala, PTI reported. The petitioners have sought appropriate relief from the builders after the top court ordered demolition of their flats for violation of rules for coastal regulation zones in May.

The court had ordered that the four apartment buildings in Kochi’s Maradu area – Jains Coral Cove, Alfa Serene, Holy Faith H2O and Golden Kayaloram – be demolished.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said it would hear the review petitions seeking appropriate relief from the builders.

The counsel for the Kerala government submitted a status report and told the top court that the demolition orders had been partially complied with. The state government has so far disbursed Rs 27.99 crore as interim compensation to the flat owners, and will pay an additional amount of Rs 33.51 crore, the counsel added.

Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O will be demolished on January 11, followed by Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove the day after. In its affidavit filed before the top court, the state government had given a time frame of October 9 to January 9 for completing the entire demolition process. Chief Secretary Tom Jose had said on November 11 that the dates have been pushed further to address technical matters.

Residents within a 200-metre radius of each of the four apartment complexes will be temporarily shifted to a safe and secure place for a few hours on the day of demolition.

