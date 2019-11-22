A 21-year-old boy from Jaipur is set to become the youngest judge in the country after topping the Rajasthan Judicial Services examination, ANI reported.

The state had reduced the minimum age of appearing for the exams from 23 to 21 years. So far, no one in this age bracket has been able to pass the exams in other states like Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat, The Indian Express reported.

Mayank Pratap Singh scored 169 marks out of 300 in the Rajasthan Judicial Services Mains Examination and 28 out of 35 in the interview round to secure the first position. He is currently awaiting the document verification round.

“I was always drawn towards the judicial services going by the importance and respect reserved for the judges in the society,” Singh told ANI. “I took admission in 2014 in the five-year LLB course from the Rajasthan University, which ended this year.”

“I am elated with my success and I thank my family, teachers and all well-wishers for their contribution which helped me crack the exam in the first attempt,” he added.

He appreciated the Rajasthan High Court judgement this year to lower the age requirement for appearing in the judicial services exam. “I could appear in the exam only because the minimum age was reduced,” Singh said. “Had it not been so then I would not have been eligible. I think it will benefit me because now I will get more time to learn and do more work and serve more people in my career because I joined at such a young age.”

