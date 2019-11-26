Women’s rights activist Bindu Ammini was on Tuesday attacked with pepper spray as she, along with Trupti Desai and three others, reached Kochi in Kerala to trek to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, reported The News Minute. Ammini was one of the two women who had entered the hilltop shrine last year.

Both Desai and Ammini reached the Kochi police commissioner’s office to seek security for their visit. However, a group of right-wing leaders reportedly indulged in an argument with them, and a man threw chilli and pepper powder on her face.

Ammini had stepped out of the commissioner’s office to collect some files when the attack took place. The protestors identified themselves as Ayyappa devotees. “You will not go to Sabarimala from here,” one of the protestors told her.

A video of the incident showed Ammini shielding herself and running away from the man. She was admitted to the General Hospital in Ernakulam district.

Meanwhile, Desai told reporters after her arrival that she had written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police chief. “We are waiting here at the commissioner’s office for security to go to Sabarimala,” she added. “We are determined to go to Sabarimala and offer prayers, we will make sure we reach Pamba today.”

Desai had made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the temple in November 2018, weeks after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50.

The Pune-based activist said the women chose November 26 to visit the shrine as it was the Constitution Day, PTI reported. “I will leave Kerala only after offering prayers at the shrine,” Desai added.

In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution Bench, which included former Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had allowed women of all ages to enter the Ayyappa temple, leading to massive protests. Only a handful of women managed to enter the shrine.

On November 14, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had ruled, in a 3:2 verdict, that a larger bench should again consider the matter of the entry of women of all ages into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.

While hearing the review petitions last year, the Supreme Court explicitly stated that the verdict to allow women enter the temple stands and has not been stayed, but no such specific mention has been made as part of the latest decision.

The state government on November 15 said it will not protect women’s rights activists who plan to visit the Sabarimala temple. Kerala Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran had said those seeking protection to visit the shrine will have to get a court order.