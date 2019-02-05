A village court in Kerala on Tuesday directed that Kanakadurga, one of the two women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple in January, should be allowed to stay in her home, PTI reported.

Civil servant Kanakadurga and law lecturer Bindu Ammini had offered prayers at the Ayyappa shrine after weeks of massive protests in the state against the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the temple. Traditionally, the temple has prohibited women in the age group of 10-50 years from entering.

A “gram nyayalaya” in Mallapuram on Tuesday issued the interim order on a petition filed by Kanakadurga under the Domestic Violence Act that said she had the right to stay at her husband’s home. In the order, Nyayadhikari Nimmi KK said Kanakadurga had every right to live there and posted the matter for further hearing on March 11. Nyayadhikaris of gram nyayalayas have the same powers as that of a first-class judicial magistrate.

“I am really happy that the court ordered my return,” Kanakadurga told the Hindustan Times. “I will convince my relatives I didn’t do any sin.”

Kanakadurga was allegedly assaulted by her mother-in-law when she returned home from the temple. A few days later, she was thrown out of her house. She is currently living in a shelter home and has been assigned a female sub-inspector for protection.

Kerala Police officials on Monday said Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini had also received death threats. The two women had received a letter saying they would be harmed for entering the shrine and a case has been registered in this connection.