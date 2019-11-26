Maharashtra crisis: SC orders floor test by 5 pm tomorrow, proceedings to be telecast live
It will be an open-ballot exercise, said the three-judge bench.
The Supreme Court has ordered a floor test to be held in the Maharashtra Assembly by 5 pm on Wednesday. It will be an open-ballot exercise and will be telecast live. The bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna directed that a Protem Speaker be appointed for the proceedings. “At this interim stage, parties must maintain constitutional morality,” said Ramana.
This came a day after the leaders and MLAs of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress gathered at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening in an apparent show of strength. The Maharashtra crisis is also likely to disrupt proceedings in Parliament, where Constitution Day celebrations are planned.
Live updates
10.47 am: A Protem Speaker will be appointed and the only agenda will be to conduct the floor test, according to Bar and Bench.
10.44 am: The proceedings have to be completed by 5 pm tomorrow, orders the three-judge Bench, reports Bar and Bench.
10.41 am: Justice Raman says there exists a dispute about the role of the judiciary. “Institutional comity must exist without judicial interference,” Live Law quotes him as saying. “At this interim stage, parties must maintain constitutional morality.” The floor test will be by open ballot and telecast live.
10.38 am: The Supreme Court has ordered floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow, reports News18.
10.38 am: Justice Ramana is reading out the order, according to News18.
10.37 am: The bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna has assembled, reports Live Law.
10.15 am: Ajit Pawar has not been seen at government events and meetings, reports News18. He was missing from a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the secretariat on Monday. The deputy chief minister was also not seen at an official 26/11 anniversary programme.
10.11 am: Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress have moved the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Police’s decision to close nine corruption cases in an irrigation scam allegedly involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This comes a day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau claimed none of the cases closed involved the rebel NCP leader.
10.10 am: Maharashtra Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat tells ANI that the Assembly secretariat has received a letter claiming Jayant Patil is the MCP Legislative Party leader. “But, decision has to be taken by the Speaker,” he adds. “As of today, decision has not been taken.”
10.02 am: The leaders and MLAs of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress gathered at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening in an apparent show of strength. A banner placed behind the MLAs’ seats read, “We are 162”, implying that the number of legislators present was 162, well above the Assembly’s majority mark of 145.
10 am: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the plea of the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress for an immediate floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. The hearing will begin at 10.30 am.
Here are the other developments from Monday: