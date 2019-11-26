Parliament: PM Modi remembers BR Ambedkar at joint session, Opposition boycotts event
The Opposition boycotted the joint session to protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the legislators in Parliament on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day. However, Opposition parties, led by Congress, boycotted the joint session to protest against the developments in Maharashtra.
Modi in his address said nobody would be happier at the state of affairs in the country than BR Ambedkar if he were alive today. India has “strengthened both its independence and democracy”, he told the parliamentarians.
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a digital exhibition through video conferencing and a book tracing the history of Parliamentary institutions.
Live updates
12.40 pm: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh says that Opposition boycotted the joint proceedings so that it serves as a reminder to the people that constitutional norms are being violated by the present establishment, reports ANI.
12.20 pm: Parliament proceedings will start at 2 pm.
12.15 pm: President Kovind says the Constitution of India lies at the foundation of the world’s largest democracy, reports News18. “This is the supreme law in the country’s democratic framework and it continuously guides us in our endeavors,” he adds.
12.10 pm: Kovind says people of country deserve to be complimented for respect that the Indian Constitution has earned, reports PTI.
12.06 pm: The president in his address says all three organs of the state – persons holding constitutional posts, members of civil society and citizens – should abide by “constitutional morality”, reports PTI.
12.05 pm: A digital exhibition on the history of the Indian Constitution is being inaugurated.
12.02 pm: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates a book tracing the history of Parliamentary institutions as well as a digital portal.
11.52 am: Naidu says only dark patch on our Constitutional scheme was during the Emergency imposed in 1975 as people failed to pay heed to Ambedkar’s warning.
11.50 am: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in his address cites BR Ambedkar, reports The Hindu. “Dr Ambedkar felt that we must make our democracy not just a political democracy but also a social democracy,” he says. “His observations continue to be relevant today.”
11.49 am: Congress MP Hussain Dalwai submits a “suspension of business” notice in Rajya Sabha over government formation in Maharashtra, reports News18.
11.40 am: “It is the need of the hour that we, as citizens, focus on our responsibilities in conjunction with our rights,” says the prime minister. “Let us think about how we can fulfil duties enshrined in our Constitution.”
11.35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the lives lost during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. The Constitution is our holy text, he says, adding that the Constitution can be summed up in two phrases as “dignity for Indian” and “unity for India”, reports PTI.
11.31 am: Modi says the Constitution highlights both rights and duties of citizens. “This is a special aspect of our Constitution,” he adds. “Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties mentioned in our Constitution.”
11.29 am: “Today is a historic day,” says Modi. “70 years ago, we adopted our great Constitution.”
11.27 am: The prime minister says Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a key role in the framing of the document, would have been the happiest at the state of affairs in the country.
11.28 am: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi reads a copy of the Indian Constitution in front of the Ambedkar statue in Parliament, reports ANI.
11.18 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to Parliament.
11.05 am: Opposition parties hold a protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament against what they are calling “the murder of democracy” in Maharashtra, ANI reports.
11.02 am: The joint session of Parliament called on the occasion of Constitution Day commences.
11.01 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament, reports ANI.
10.30 am: The government is celebrating Constitution Day to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. The practice that began four years ago, during the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government.