The big news: Uddhav Thackeray to be sworn-in as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Trupti Desai cancelled her Sabarimala visit after police denied her protection, and Donald Trump has been invited to his impeachment inquiry.
- Uddhav Thackeray stakes claim after being named Maharashtra CM nominee by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress: The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Thursday.
- Activist Trupti Desai cancels plan to visit Sabarimala after police deny protection: Desai said that she and a group of activists did not plan to reach Sabarimala secretly, and had sent emails to authorities, including the chief minister.
- US President Donald Trump invited to his impeachment inquiry hearing on December 4: Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the president could either attend or ‘stop complaining about the process’.
- On electoral bonds, PM Modi says some people have problems with ‘anything done to ensure transparency’: The prime minister claimed that before a Parliament session begins, news is planted or ‘made a breaking news’ item.
- J&K government defends internet ban in SC, says terrorists and Pakistan Army trying to instigate Kashmiris: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed there were no restrictions on journalists in the Union Territory.
- Parliament passes Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill: The Rajya Sabha voted against sending the legislation to a select committee for further review.
- Sunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition against Ayodhya verdict: The body’s chairman Zufar Farooqi said that six of the seven members present in the meeting were against filing the plea.
- Village sarpanch, government officer killed in firing by militants in Anantnag district: A third person, also a government employee, was taken to a hospital in Srinagar, and is said to be in a critical condition.
- GDP growth projection revised to 5.6% by credit rating agency Fitch’s Indian subsidiary: The agency had revised its forecast for the current financial year to 6.1% only a month ago.
- Centre introduces bill in Lok Sabha to merge UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: The Narendra Modi-led government believes the merger will improve the administration and check duplication of major works, an official said.