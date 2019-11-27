A look at the headlines right now:

Uddhav Thackeray stakes claim after being named Maharashtra CM nominee by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress: The oath-taking ceremony will be held on Thursday. Activist Trupti Desai cancels plan to visit Sabarimala after police deny protection: Desai said that she and a group of activists did not plan to reach Sabarimala secretly, and had sent emails to authorities, including the chief minister. US President Donald Trump invited to his impeachment inquiry hearing on December 4: Jerrold Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the president could either attend or ‘stop complaining about the process’. On electoral bonds, PM Modi says some people have problems with ‘anything done to ensure transparency’: The prime minister claimed that before a Parliament session begins, news is planted or ‘made a breaking news’ item. J&K government defends internet ban in SC, says terrorists and Pakistan Army trying to instigate Kashmiris: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed there were no restrictions on journalists in the Union Territory. Parliament passes Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill: The Rajya Sabha voted against sending the legislation to a select committee for further review. Sunni Waqf Board decides not to file review petition against Ayodhya verdict: The body’s chairman Zufar Farooqi said that six of the seven members present in the meeting were against filing the plea. Village sarpanch, government officer killed in firing by militants in Anantnag district: A third person, also a government employee, was taken to a hospital in Srinagar, and is said to be in a critical condition. GDP growth projection revised to 5.6% by credit rating agency Fitch’s Indian subsidiary: The agency had revised its forecast for the current financial year to 6.1% only a month ago. Centre introduces bill in Lok Sabha to merge UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu: The Narendra Modi-led government believes the merger will improve the administration and check duplication of major works, an official said.