The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday promised to bring the National Register of Citizens to Jharkhand to rid the state of Bangladeshi “infiltrators” if it is re-elected in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party made the promise in its manifesto, which was released by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Ranchi.

The elections will be held in five phases starting from November 30, and results will be announced on December 23.

The NRC exercise has taken place in Assam till now, but caused a lot of chaos. More than 19 lakh people were left out of the final list of the updated citizens’ database that was published on August 31. The number of people left out comprise around 6% of Assam’s entire population. The appeals process in foreigners’ tribunals is going on at present. The BJP has promised to conduct NRC in the rest India as well to remove undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants.

In its manifesto, the ruling party also promised jobs or self-employment for one member of every family below the poverty line. The BJP also said it would provide financial assistance to highschool students from backward and poor families, and loans up to Rs 5 lakh for Adivasi women running self-help groups.

The saffron party promised discounted loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for youth from Other Backward Classes who are interested in entrepreneurship, and loans up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers. It also vowed to give skill training to 20 lakh youngsters in five years with an aim to make them ready for employment.