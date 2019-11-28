Bharatiya Janta Party Working President JP Nadda on Thursday condemned party MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks about Nathuram Godse, ANI reported. On Wednesday, Thakur had referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin as a patriot during a debate in the Lok Sabha.

“BJP never supports such statements and we do not support this ideology,” Nadda said on Thursday. “We have decided that she [Pragya Singh Thakur] will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings.” Thakur was named in the 21-member parliamentary committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 31.

On Wednesday evening, Thakur asked reporters to listen to her complete statement before asking her questions. The parliamentarian from Bhopal had said she would address the matter in the Lower House on Thursday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday that Thakur had not named Godse or anyone else, and that her microphone was not switched on. He said Thakur had clarified that she had objected when the name of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh was brought up.

Thakur’s comments were met with widespread opposition as the Congress asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would condemn her comments.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he did not want to waste his time, calling for action against Thakur. “What she is saying, that is the heart of the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] and [the] BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden,” he said, according to ANI.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had wondered on Wednesday whether Thakur could remain a BJP MP. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that Modi, “who celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary with great pomp”, should now clarify what he really thinks about Gandhi.

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bombing case, and is facing trial in a National Investigation Agency court. After the Godse controversy during the Lok Sabha election campaign, she issued an apology following a barrage of criticism from her own party as well as the Opposition. Modi had later said he would never be able to forgive Thakur for her comments.