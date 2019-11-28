Parliament: BJP condemns any philosophy that calls Nathuram Godse a patriot, says Rajnath Singh
The Congress protested against Pragya Thakur’s praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin when the proceedings began on Thursday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that the Bharatiya Janata Party condemns any philosophy that describes Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot. BJP MP Pragya Thakur had called Godse a “deshbhakt” in the House on Wednesday.
The Congress protested against Thakur’s remarks when the proceedings began on Thursday. The comments had been expunged from the House records.
Live updates
1.15 pm: Pragya Thakur again defends her remark in Parliament, tweets: “Sometimes the storm of falsehood is so deep that even the day begins to seem like night, but the sun never loses its light. People should not get misled by a momentary storm, sunlight is stationary. The truth is just that I was unable to accept the insult of Udham Singh ji yesterday.”
In 1940, Udham Singh, a revolutionary, had assassinated former Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer, who had supported Colonel Reginald Dyer’s decision to fire on unarmed protestors in Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh in 1919. Singh was tried and executed by the British.
1.05 pm: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
12.15 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeks the Parliament’s approval for spending an additional Rs 19,000 crore in the current fiscal year, PTI reports.
11.30 am: Congress MPs walk out of the Lok Sabha amid uproar against Pragya Thakur’s remarks on Nathuram Godse, reports ANI.
11.27 am: Rajnath Singh says, “Mahatma Gandhi is an idol for us, he was our guiding light and will remain so.”
11.26 am: Union Minister Rajnath Singh says in the Lok Sabha that Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy was and still is relevant for us, PTI reports. He says, “We condemn any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as patriot.”
11.20 am: Amid uproar against Pragya Thakur’s remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says what she said had been expunged from the records. “How can there be a debate if it is not on record?” he asks, according to ANI.
11.15 am: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, says that Pragya Thakur had called his party a terrorist party in the House on Wednesday. “What’s happening?” he asks. “Will the House stay silent on this? Mahatma Gandhi’s killer was called ‘deshbhakt’.”
11.10 am: The Congress protests against BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s remark about Nathuram Godse. On Wednesday, the Bhopal MP had called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot.
11.47 am: BJP Working President JP Nadda says that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and will not be allowed to participate in the BJP’s parliamentary party meetings in this session.
10.50 am: In a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting before the Parliament sitting, party chief Sonia Gandhi accuses the BJP of making shameless attempts to “subvert democracy” in Maharashtra, PTI reports. She also criticises the state’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for acting in an “unprecedented and reprehensible manner”.
10.45 am: DMK MP Kanimozhi has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the rise in prices of onion.