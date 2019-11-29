UK: Several people injured in suspected knife attack near London Bridge, say police; one detained
The Borough Market near the bridge has been cordoned off, according to reports.
Several people in London were injured in a stabbing incident on Friday, the police said. The incident occurred at a place near London Bridge. The police have detained a man.
The London Ambulance Service has declared it a “major incident” and deployed a number of its crews at the scene.
Initial reports said shots had been fired on the bridge as the police tweeted they were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident”.
The BBC’s reporter at the scene said he saw someone shot by the police, reported The Guardian. According to the newspaper, the police have closed off part of the city. The Borough Market near the bridge has been cordoned off, according to reports.