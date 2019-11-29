Several people in London were injured in a stabbing incident on Friday, the police said. The incident occurred at a place near London Bridge. The police have detained a man.

The London Ambulance Service has declared it a “major incident” and deployed a number of its crews at the scene.

Initial reports said shots had been fired on the bridge as the police tweeted they were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident”.

The BBC’s reporter at the scene said he saw someone shot by the police, reported The Guardian. According to the newspaper, the police have closed off part of the city. The Borough Market near the bridge has been cordoned off, according to reports.

— London Ambulance Service November 29, 2019

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019