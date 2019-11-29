The central government on Friday said it would issue an advisory to all states to check crime against women, reported PTI. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy told reporters outside Parliament that the Centre would issue such an advisory, and added that he had been in touch with Telangana officials following the alleged gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

“On behalf of the central government, I am talking to the state government officials,” Reddy said. “The Telangana DGP is also coming to Delhi today and he will meet me. Those who were involved in the crime should be socially boycotted and no lawyer should represent them.”

On Friday, four men were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of the veterinarian. A case under 376 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for rape), 302 (punishment for murder) and sections of the Nirbhaya Act were filed against them, The News Minute reported.

The woman went missing late on Wednesday after a few truck drivers had offered to help her get a punctured tyre repaired near the Shamshabad toll plaza. The woman’s sister had called the police to file a complaint on Wednesday night. She said that despite her calling the police, officials had not searched areas near the toll plaza for her sister, whose body was found on Thursday, The New Indian Express reported. The woman’s sister said that police had asked seemingly irrelevant questions such as whether the victim had a boyfriend, was regularly in touch with any men, and if she spoke on her phone for long periods of time.

There was also outrage after Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali asked why the woman had first called her sister, and not the police.