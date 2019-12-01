The big news: Protestors call for death penalty in Hyderabad vet’s case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Industrialist Rahul Bajaj said people are afraid to criticise the government, and CM Uddhav Thackeray won the floor test in Maharashtra.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four accused sent to 14-day judicial custody for vet’s rape-murder in Hyderabad, protestors demand death penalty: Police baton-charged protestors and tightened security around the Shadnagar police station to prevent violence.
- People are afraid to criticise the Centre, industrialist Rahul Bajaj tells Amit Shah: Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter.
- Uddhav Thackeray government wins floor test in Maharashtra after BJP MLAs walk out of Assembly: The BJP, led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claimed that procedures were flouted in the session and during the oath ceremony of ministers.
- India and Japan say Pakistan-based terror networks pose risk to regional security, urge action: The two countries held their first ‘2+2’ dialogue involving their foreign ministers and defence ministers in New Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile,
- First phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls concludes, suspected Maoists blow up bridge in Gumla: Polling was held in 13 constituencies across six districts in the state, with a voter turnout of 64.66%.
- Two Indian Army personnel killed in avalanche in Siachen glacier in Ladakh: Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the personnel.
- ‘Economy pushed into a coma by BJP’: Opposition blames Modi, Sitharaman for slump in GDP growth: Government figures showed that Gross Domestic Product had contracted to 4.5% in the July-September quarter – the slowest growth rate in more than six years.
- Shiv Sena questions Centre over removal of SPG security cover of Gandhi family: The party asked why the government felt that the threat perception had reduced.
- Kerala nun rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail extended till January 6: The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant.
- Winter will be warmer than usual this year, says India Meteorological Department: Northern regions such as J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which fall under the core cold wave zone, will also not experience any severe cold wave spell.