Four accused sent to 14-day judicial custody for vet’s rape-murder in Hyderabad, protestors demand death penalty: Police baton-charged protestors and tightened security around the Shadnagar police station to prevent violence. People are afraid to criticise the Centre, industrialist Rahul Bajaj tells Amit Shah: Bajaj noted that no one else from the business community would raise this matter. Uddhav Thackeray government wins floor test in Maharashtra after BJP MLAs walk out of Assembly: The BJP, led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claimed that procedures were flouted in the session and during the oath ceremony of ministers. India and Japan say Pakistan-based terror networks pose risk to regional security, urge action: The two countries held their first ‘2+2’ dialogue involving their foreign ministers and defence ministers in New Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, First phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls concludes, suspected Maoists blow up bridge in Gumla: Polling was held in 13 constituencies across six districts in the state, with a voter turnout of 64.66%. Two Indian Army personnel killed in avalanche in Siachen glacier in Ladakh: Army helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate the personnel. ‘Economy pushed into a coma by BJP’: Opposition blames Modi, Sitharaman for slump in GDP growth: Government figures showed that Gross Domestic Product had contracted to 4.5% in the July-September quarter – the slowest growth rate in more than six years. Shiv Sena questions Centre over removal of SPG security cover of Gandhi family: The party asked why the government felt that the threat perception had reduced. Kerala nun rape accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail extended till January 6: The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant. Winter will be warmer than usual this year, says India Meteorological Department: Northern regions such as J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which fall under the core cold wave zone, will also not experience any severe cold wave spell.