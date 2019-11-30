A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Uddhav Thackeray government wins floor test in Maharashtra after BJP MLAs walk out of Assembly: The BJP, led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claimed that procedures were flouted in the session and during the oath ceremony of ministers.
  2. Jharkhand Assembly polls underway, suspected Maoists blow up bridge in Gumla: Polling is underway for 13 constituencies across six districts in the state.
  3. Economy pushed into a coma by BJP,’ says Opposition: India’s economic growth fell to 4.5% in July-September quarter – the slowest in over six years. Former PM Manmohan Singh said the ‘state of economy was deeply worrying’.
  4. Charred body of woman discovered in same locality in Hyderabad where vet was found killed: A senior police officer in Shamshabad said it was premature to say if it was a case of murder or suicide.
  5. Pakistan is indulging in a proxy war through terrorism, claims Rajnath Singh: The defence minister claimed that Islamabad knew it could not win a war via conventional means.  
  6. SIT submits final report on 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Supreme Court: While the Centre sought the court’s permission to disband the SIT, the riot victims’ counsel asked the bench to first examine the report.
  7. Devendra Fadnavis gets court summons for not declaring two criminal cases in poll affidavit: He was asked to be present before the magistrate’s court on December 4 for a hearing.
  8. Kerala nun rape case accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail extended till January 6: The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant.  
  9. Boyfriend detained after Dalit woman found dead in Kancheepuram: The Tamil Nadu Police are waiting for the autopsy to ascertain if she was raped. 
  10. Winter will be warmer than usual this year, says India Meteorological Department: Northern regions such as J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which fall under the core cold wave zone, will also not experience any severe cold wave spell.  