The big news: Uddhav Thackeray government wins trust vote in Assembly, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Suspected Maoists blew up a bridge amid voting in 13 Jharkhand Assembly seats, and the Opposition attacked the BJP, Modi over poor GDP figures.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uddhav Thackeray government wins floor test in Maharashtra after BJP MLAs walk out of Assembly: The BJP, led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claimed that procedures were flouted in the session and during the oath ceremony of ministers.
- Jharkhand Assembly polls underway, suspected Maoists blow up bridge in Gumla: Polling is underway for 13 constituencies across six districts in the state.
- ‘Economy pushed into a coma by BJP,’ says Opposition: India’s economic growth fell to 4.5% in July-September quarter – the slowest in over six years. Former PM Manmohan Singh said the ‘state of economy was deeply worrying’.
- Charred body of woman discovered in same locality in Hyderabad where vet was found killed: A senior police officer in Shamshabad said it was premature to say if it was a case of murder or suicide.
- Pakistan is indulging in a proxy war through terrorism, claims Rajnath Singh: The defence minister claimed that Islamabad knew it could not win a war via conventional means.
- SIT submits final report on 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Supreme Court: While the Centre sought the court’s permission to disband the SIT, the riot victims’ counsel asked the bench to first examine the report.
- Devendra Fadnavis gets court summons for not declaring two criminal cases in poll affidavit: He was asked to be present before the magistrate’s court on December 4 for a hearing.
- Kerala nun rape case accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail extended till January 6: The charges against the bishop include illegal confinement, rape, unnatural sex, detention of woman, and repeated sexual abuse of the complainant.
- Boyfriend detained after Dalit woman found dead in Kancheepuram: The Tamil Nadu Police are waiting for the autopsy to ascertain if she was raped.
- Winter will be warmer than usual this year, says India Meteorological Department: Northern regions such as J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, which fall under the core cold wave zone, will also not experience any severe cold wave spell.